EAD convens second chapter of its global Source-to-Sea initiative in Korea

SEOUL, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has convened the second chapter of its global Source-to-Sea initiative in the brotherly Republic of Korea, bringing together policymakers, scientists, international organisations and industry leaders to advance integrated water governance ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The seminar, held in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and supported by the UAE Embassy in Seoul, was led by led by Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General, EAD, and featured the participation of Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Sang-Hyup Kim, Executive Director of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), and Hyosung Ha, Deputy Director at the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE).

The event follows EAD's launch of the initiative during the High-Level Political Forum in New York in July and will continue in other destinations before culminating at the UN Water Conference this December.

Held under the theme "Different Waters, One Current," the seminar explored how countries can better connect freshwater, coastal and marine management through a Source-to-Sea approach, recognising water as one continuous system from inland sources to the ocean.

In her keynote address, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, highlighted the importance of integrated water management in addressing global environmental challenges.

"Water is nature's ultimate connector, flowing from inland aquifers to our coastlines as one continuous, living system. Our governance must honour that continuum," she said.

Drawing on Abu Dhabi's experience, she showcased the emirate's Source-to-Sea model, which combines circular water management with marine conservation.

Today, recycled water supports more than 1,600 farms across Abu Dhabi, the Liwa Strategic Water Reserve stores 26 million cubic metres of water, and the emirate is advancing towards 100% wastewater reuse by 2026.

At the same time, Abu Dhabi protects the world's second-largest dugong population and has achieved a 100% Sustainable Fishing Index.

The seminar also featured contributions from Korean and international partners, including K-water, the Blue Carbon Research Center and GGGI, highlighting innovative approaches to water reuse, coastal ecosystem protection and sustainable water management.

The Source-to-Sea seminar concluded a five-day EAD delegation visit to the Republic of Korea, led by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri.

Alongside the seminar, the delegation held a series of engagements with Korean government entities, research institutions and environmental organisations focused on water management, climate action and environmental innovation.

During the visit, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri met with the Vice Minister of Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE), where discussions explored national climate and environmental priorities and opportunities to deepen UAE-Korea cooperation in areas including water, sustainability and environmental governance.

The programme also included exchanges with members of the National Assembly's Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee, representatives from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, K-water, the Green Climate Fund and leading climate and research institutions, reflecting the growing scope of environmental cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

As the UAE prepare to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December, EAD's Source-to-Sea initiative continues to build international momentum around a simple principle: managing water as the connected system that nature intended.

Through dialogues in New York, Seoul, COP and ultimately Abu Dhabi, the initiative is bringing together global partners to advance more integrated approaches to water, climate and biodiversity stewardship.