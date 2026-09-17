flydubai Holidays expands offering, upgrades digital experience

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai Holidays has expanded its destinations and products and is preparing to launch an upgraded digital experience for customers amid continued growth, the company announced during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 in Dubai.

Responding to sustained travel demand, the airline’s holidays division has added new destinations and products to a portfolio spanning more than 100 destinations and 10,000 hotels.

Customers can choose from packages across different budgets and travel preferences, including Almaty, Baku, Krabi, the Maldives, Tbilisi, Yerevan and Zanzibar.

flydubai Holidays will also introduce an upgraded digital platform featuring improved navigation, clearer content, greater mobile responsiveness and an enhanced booking journey.

Customers will benefit from improved search and filtering tools and a more intuitive platform for organising and managing holidays according to their preferences.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said the holidays division continues to record growth, supported by the airline’s expanding network and increasing demand for greater choice, flexibility and convenience.

He added that demand for holiday packages is expected to continue through the upcoming winter season, while passengers travelling to Dubai can also take advantage of the airline’s stopover offering before continuing to other destinations.

Since March 2026, flydubai Holidays has recorded a positive response to its Dubai stopover experience, which offers preferential rates on flights, hotels, attractions, activities and services.

Nelson D’souza, Vice President of flydubai Holidays, said the company has seen consistent demand for city breaks and beach holidays, particularly from customers in the UAE, GCC and Central Asia.

He noted growing interest in destinations across Eastern Europe and Asia, as well as fixed-itinerary packages, premium hotels and services.

Baku, Krabi and Tivat have recorded some of the strongest growth. The seasonal Tivat route has been extended until 23rd October, while Bangkok, launched with a daily service in July, will increase to three daily flights from November 2026.

flydubai Holidays also offers fixed-itinerary packages at selected destinations, combining flights, hotels and excursions.