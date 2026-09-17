Maldives steps up tourism push in Middle East markets

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Maldives is stepping up efforts to expand its tourism presence across Middle Eastern markets, focusing on stronger air connectivity with GCC countries, developing halal tourism and creating new investment opportunities.

Abdulla Yasir, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC), said on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 in Dubai that the Middle East remains a vital and strategic market for the Maldives, both as a source of visitors and as a major transit hub connecting international travellers to the island nation.

Yasir said 2026 had been a challenging year for the Maldives amid developments in the Middle East, which affected visitor arrivals.

He said Visit Maldives is refocusing on two key traveller segments: visitors originating from Middle Eastern markets and international travellers using the region as a transit hub on their way to the Maldives.

Yasir described the Maldives’ presence at ATM 2026 as its largest participation at the event to date. The delegation includes 165 representatives from 74 Maldivian tourism companies, seeking to promote the destination and strengthen ties with tourism stakeholders across the Middle East.

He said work is under way to integrate halal tourism into the country’s wider tourism strategy, including exploring options to develop dedicated offerings tailored to the needs of this market.

Yasir added that Visit Maldives is holding discussions with regional airlines to strengthen and expand air connectivity while exploring opportunities for new routes.