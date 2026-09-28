Sharjah Police organises first athletics championship

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Sports Activities Section of the General Department of Resources and Support Services, organised its first athletics championship with the participation of 65 personnel.

Participants competed in 400-metre, 800-metre and 1,500-metre races. The championship aimed to assess fitness levels and identify sporting talent capable of representing Sharjah Police in Ministry of Interior championships and other upcoming competitions.

Lieutenant Colonel Matar Salem Al Rashdi, Head of the Sports Activities Section, said physical fitness is a key pillar in the physical and mental preparation of police officers, enhancing their ability to perform field duties while improving concentration and response speed.

He added that the championship also aims to develop personnel’s capabilities, promote positive competition and select outstanding athletes to represent the force in future sporting events.

The championship concluded with the recognition of top finishers for their performances, with participants demonstrating high levels of discipline and physical and mental readiness.