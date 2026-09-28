Rubu’ Qarn equips members to revive Emirati heritage through contemporary art

SHARJAH, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators has launched the 2026 Visual and Fine Arts Forum, taking children, young people and youth aged six to 31 on a creative journey combining learning, experimentation, production and exhibition.

Running until 8th November, the forum aims to empower participants to revive Emirati heritage and transform it into vibrant stories told through contemporary art.

This year’s forum is held under the theme “Sarood”, inspired by an authentic Emirati heritage element symbolising gathering, togetherness, storytelling and stronger community connections.

Participants will reinterpret this heritage element through contemporary artworks documenting their creative journey, from workshops and artistic experiments to a final exhibition presenting heritage through a visual language reflecting the spirit of the times.

The forum also enables participants to explore Emirati heritage and the relationship between cultural identity and creative expression through specialised workshops led by Emirati artists.

The artistic programme began with Printmaking Techniques, led by artist Khalid Al Banna, introducing participants to fabric-printing techniques featuring patterns and colours inspired by geometric forms and botanical motifs from Emirati heritage.

Artist Doha Al Halami is leading the Mural Painting programme, in which participants will create a mural inspired by Emirati heritage and storytelling traditions.

As part of Creative Products and Installation Art, artists Aisha Al Kaabi and Fatima Al Kaabi are leading the “Open Tables, Open Hearts” experience, which explores family bonds by reimagining the Sarood using different materials and developing creative products that bring the spirit of the artwork into everyday life.

The workshops allow participants to progress from learning artistic techniques to applying them in works reflecting their individual perspectives, while developing skills in composition, design and handling materials and tools.

They also promote collaboration and teamwork through exchanging ideas and exploring artistic practices that combine traditional handicrafts with contemporary approaches in an environment encouraging initiative and self-expression.