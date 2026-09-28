UAE, Argentina explore stronger economic, tourism partnerships

BUENOS AIRES, 28th September, 2026 (WAM)-- Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held three bilateral meetings in Argentina with Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy; Daniel Scioli, Secretary of Tourism, Environment, and Sports; and Pablo Quirno Magrane, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, to discuss strengthening the economic partnership between the UAE and Argentina in areas of shared interest.

The meetings took place as Bin Touq led the UAE delegation participating in the 30th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FIT 2026), being held in Buenos Aires from 26th to 29th September.

During the meetings, Bin Touq said relations between the UAE and Argentina continue to grow, driven by a shared vision and mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation and broadening partnerships across various fields, particularly the economy and tourism.

He said this reflects the promising opportunities offered by bilateral relations and supports the development of more effective and sustainable partnerships between the two countries in the coming period.

In his meeting with Caputo, Bin Touq discussed opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership in key sectors, particularly the new economy, food and agriculture, renewable energy, technology, infrastructure, mining and logistics.

The discussions focused on enhancing integration between the two economies and paving the way for new partnerships in priority sectors.

Bin Touq reviewed developments in the UAE's economic legislative framework in recent years, highlighting significant reforms including allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and introducing new legislation covering family businesses, cooperatives and trade through modern technological means.

He said these measures have helped develop the legislative environment, enhance its flexibility, facilitate doing business and strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy.

During his meeting with Scioli, Bin Touq discussed ways to develop cooperation in sports and cultural tourism and exchange initiatives, programmes and expertise in organising events and developing destinations.

They also discussed developing tourism products and experiences and explored opportunities to organise joint events that could stimulate tourism flows between the two countries.

Bin Touq said Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 127th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council in November, for the first time in the UAE, reflects the country's growing role in supporting international efforts to develop the tourism sector and strengthen multilateral cooperation in innovation, sustainability and skills development.

He added that this would open broader avenues for coordination with Argentina on tourism issues of mutual interest.

The number of Argentine tourists visiting the UAE recorded a significant increase in 2025, rising by 55.7 percent compared with 2024 to reach 41,476.

In his meeting with Quirno Magrane, Bin Touq discussed mechanisms to strengthen economic ties between the UAE and Argentina and expand cooperation in ways that facilitate the flow of goods and products between their markets.

The discussions also covered strengthening the presence of UAE companies in the Argentine market and capitalising on the strategic locations of both countries as hubs connecting regional and global markets.

Bin Touq also participated in a roundtable bringing together ministers, officials and representatives of private-sector companies from the UAE and Argentina, where he highlighted the promising economic opportunities available in the UAE and the growth and expansion potential its markets offer Argentine companies.

He said the UAE looks forward to advancing its economic partnership with Argentina and capitalising on the competitive advantages and capabilities of both countries.

Bin Touq noted the growing presence of Argentine companies in the UAE market, with the number of active Argentine commercial companies rising by 21.1 percent to nearly 750 by the end of March 2026 compared with the end of March 2025.

The roundtable provided a platform for exchanging views on developments in the tourism sectors of both countries and ways to capitalise on opportunities available to companies operating in tourism and hospitality.

Participants also discussed visitor needs and areas in which the private sector could expand its presence in the Argentine market.

They exchanged experiences and perspectives on enhancing the appeal of tourism destinations, developing communication channels between institutions and companies operating in the sector, and leveraging the expertise and capabilities available on both sides to strengthen ties between the UAE and Argentine tourism business communities.