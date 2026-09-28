Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, today inaugurated Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event facilitates three days of career discovery, recruitment and future-focused experiences designed to connect Emirati talent with the opportunities shaping the UAE’s evolving economy.

Taking place from 28–30 September under the theme ‘Ready for What’s Next? The Future of Work,’ Ru’ya 2026 brings together more than 150 employers across over 23 sectors, alongside universities, government entities and industry partners. Students, graduates and professionals can meet prospective employers, explore career paths and higher education options, and gain first-hand insight into the skills and capabilities increasingly sought across the UAE workplace.

Ru’ya 2026 marks 25 years since the launch of the initiative and reflects how both the ambitions of young Emiratis and the opportunities available to them have evolved, with careers spanning established industries as well as rapidly developing fields shaped by technology, innovation and new ways of working.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Young Emiratis are entering an increasingly competitive job market, at a time when the skills employers need are also changing rapidly. We have a responsibility to help ensure they are equipped not only with the right skills, but with the knowledge and exposure they need to make informed decisions about their futures.

“Ru’ya gives young people the opportunity to discover the breadth of careers available to them early in their journey, engage directly with employers and education providers, and understand the skills and experiences that can help them stand out. Whether they are still at school, choosing what to study, looking for their first role or considering their next career move, we want them to leave Ru’ya better prepared for the opportunities ahead.”

On the opening day, Dr. Al Awar toured the exhibition, meeting representatives from participating organisations and exploring the recruitment opportunities, career programmes and initiatives being presented to Emirati visitors.

Ru’ya 2026 is designed to help visitors at different stages of their career journey – whether they are looking for their first role, considering a career change, choosing what to study or simply exploring the opportunities available to them.

Through Get Hired, Emirati students, graduates and professionals can engage directly with recruiters and employers, discover available positions and learn more about careers across a wide range of industries.

Alongside recruitment, Career Guidance provides practical support to help visitors identify their strengths, assess their options and make informed decisions about their next steps.

For students still deciding what their future could look like, the Academic Hub brings the education conversation into the heart of Ru’ya. Visitors can connect with universities, explore higher education opportunities and academic programmes, and understand how their study choices can connect with future careers.

Ru’ya's role in connecting Emirati talent with opportunity is supported by key government and strategic partners, including the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), the Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Strategic Partner Nafis, bringing together the organisations helping to strengthen career pathways for UAE nationals.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said: “Ru’ya serves as a vital platform for connecting Emirati talent directly with employers, while enabling job seekers, students and professionals to explore emerging opportunities and better understand the evolving needs of the labour market. Our participation in this year’s edition reflects our commitment to strengthening partnerships and collaboration with key stakeholders across the private and public sectors, and the educational landscape. It also reinforces our role in supporting the development of Emirati talent by equipping them with the skills, knowledge and capabilities needed to navigate their career journeys, seize future opportunities, and contribute to a more competitive and sustainable labour market.”

Beyond recruitment, Ru’ya gives young Emiratis opportunities to test their skills, compete, create and experience different career possibilities rather than simply hear about them.

Preparing for the future of work goes beyond choosing a job. Ru’ya Academy brings learning and development into the heart of the event, with expert-led sessions designed to help young Emiratis develop the skills they need to navigate a changing workplace.

Across five student competitions, young people will also have opportunities to put their skills into practice, testing themselves across areas including innovation, technology, sustainability, media, science and entrepreneurship. Together with Ru’ya’s wider interactive experiences, the programme is designed to encourage visitors to participate, experiment and discover their strengths rather than simply observe.

The conversations shaping working life are also being explored inside the Ru’ya Podcast Studio, returning this year in collaboration with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). Industry leaders, employers and young Emiratis are discussing subjects ranging from emerging career opportunities and changing workplace expectations to the skills young people will need as AI and technology reshape industries.

Bushra Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ADIB, and Chairperson of Kawader, said: “At ADIB, we are committed to nurturing and empowering Emirati talent as a cornerstone of our long-term success and sustainable growth. The achievement of 53% Emiratisation across our workforce reflects our continued commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining national talent while providing meaningful opportunities for professional growth and advancement. Through our participation in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace where Emirati professionals can learn, grow, and thrive. We will continue to invest in programmes and initiatives that equip young Emiratis with the skills needed for the future, enabling them to lead innovation and contribute to the ongoing development of the financial sector, in line with the UAE’s vision for a more competitive and sustainable economy.”

For visitors ready to make their next move, the range of employers at Ru’ya reflects the breadth of opportunities now available to Emirati talent, spanning banking, technology, professional services, aviation, government, retail, infrastructure and emerging industries.

Participating organisations include ADIB, Emirates NBD, Al Futtaim, Nafis, Dubai Civil Defence, Mastercard, Unilever, UAE Space Agency, DEWA, e&, KPMG, EY, PwC, Bain & Company, Majid Al Futtaim, Dubai Police and RTA, giving visitors the opportunity to discover career paths they may not previously have considered and understand how skills can transfer across industries. Ru’ya 2026 is supported by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as Gold Sponsor and Emirates NBD as Youth Empowerment Banking Partner, reflecting a shared commitment to empowering Emirati talent, supporting career development and creating meaningful pathways for the next generation of UAE nationals.

Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2026 runs from 28–30 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, from 10am to 6pm daily.