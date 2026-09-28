UAE, France discuss asset recovery cooperation at UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee met with a French delegation today to discuss strengthening cooperation in asset recovery and combating financial crime.

Representatives of several government entities attended the meeting, held during the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

The French delegation comprised Pascal Prache, National Financial Prosecutor; Vanessa Perrée, National Prosecutor for Organized Crime; and Charlotte Hemmerdinger, Director General of France’s Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AGRASC).

Participants discussed the UAE joining the Camden Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (CARIN) to support international cooperation in tracing and recovering criminal proceeds and strengthen communication between the relevant authorities.

The meeting also reviewed the work of the Middle East and North Africa Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (MENA-ARIN) under the UAE’s presidency, and explored France joining the network as an observer to promote the exchange of expertise and expand international partnerships in this field.