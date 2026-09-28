UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Turkish President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and progress. His Highness asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to pass on his regards to President Erdoğan, along with his hopes for continued prosperity and development for Türkiye and its people.

His Highness and the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and lasting peace across the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.