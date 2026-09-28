Mansour bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the UAE and Türkiye, as well as ways to strengthen and further develop cooperation across various fields in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest and discussed efforts to advance development and stability while enhancing opportunities for cooperation in support of the region and its prosperity.