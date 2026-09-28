Tadweer Group to launch first outdoor edition of ECORUN at Hudayriyat Island

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group will launch the first outdoor edition of ECORUN at Hudayriyat Island on 1 November 2026. The community event will feature 3 km, 5 km and 10 km races, an AED 100,000 prize pool, and a range of rewards. A free-to-enter ECORUN Village will offer live entertainment, family activities, partner activations and experiences focused on sustainability, health, and well-being.

Building on the success of the previous edition, which attracted more than 740 participants from over 55 nationalities, the expanded event reflects ECORUN’s growing community reach and its role in promoting active, sustainable lifestyles.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said:

“Taking ECORUN outdoors reflects the event’s continued growth and our commitment to expanding community participation. By bringing together physical activity, environmental awareness and sustainable practices, we aim to turn awareness into practical action that supports quality of life and advances Abu Dhabi’s circular economy.”

The 5 km and 10 km races will be competitive, featuring professional chip timing and official results, with eligible participants competing for a share of the prize pool. The 3 km category will offer a fun and inclusive experience, enabling families, children, PoD and participants of all fitness levels to walk, jog or run at their own pace.

Beyond the races, the ECORUN Village will be open to the public free of charge. Visitors can enjoy family entertainment, sustainability activities, fitness and wellbeing sessions, partner activations and healthy food options.

Sustainability will be integrated throughout the event through reusable, recycled and responsibly sourced materials, dedicated waste-sorting and recycling stations, and measures to reduce single-use plastics.

The ECORUN Village will open on Sunday, 1 November from 5:30 a.m. for check-in. The 10 km race will start at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5 km race at 7:20 a.m. and the 3 km fun run at 7:30 a.m.