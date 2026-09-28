Saif bin Zayed meets INTERPOL President on sidelines of UN Congress

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Lucas Filip, President of the INTERPOL, during the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

The meeting focused on the UAE’s role in advancing international security cooperation and building stronger partnerships between countries and law enforcement institutions. The discussions also touched on the importance of collective efforts to address security challenges and protect societies against crime.

The two sides discussed mechanisms for closer cooperation between law enforcement agencies and international police and security organisations, particularly through the sharing of expertise, information and operational experience.

They also considered the role of stronger international coordination in confronting transnational crime and supporting more effective cooperation in the pursuit of justice.