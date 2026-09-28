Saif bin Zayed honours Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team for humanitarian efforts

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, honoured the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team in recognition of their dedicated humanitarian efforts and continued contributions, carrying the UAE's name and humanitarian message to the world.

H.H. Sheikh Saif said that the members of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 work quietly, but their impact speaks for them, from relief convoys to the provision of care and treatment, always putting people first and embodying the UAE's values through tangible action that brings hope and support to people's lives.

He said, “We were pleased that our young people in the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme had the opportunity to experience part of this work first-hand, enabling them to understand that serving humanity is a commitment demonstrated in the field, leaving a lasting impact wherever the UAE extends a helping hand.”

The Future Leaders Empowerment Programme delegation took part in a field mission in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where participants gained first-hand insight into the UAE's efforts to support the Palestinian people and its relief, medical and logistical operations.

Delegation members helped prepare and pack the first relief convoy provided by the Ahmad bin Zayed Foundation as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, including food and health parcels at the logistics centre ahead of their delivery to the Gaza Strip.

The delegation also visited the Rafah Crossing, where members were briefed on procedures for bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and learned about the efforts of UAE teams to deliver assistance and provide medical and relief support.

Since the launch of the operation in 2023, the UAE has provided more than 130,000 tonnes of aid to the Gaza Strip, accounting for around 46 percent of the total international humanitarian assistance delivered to the Strip.

The aid has been delivered through 792 aircraft, more than 14,000 trucks, and 25 ships, while around 192,000 people have received treatment.

Six desalination plants have also been built, pumping two million gallons of water per day, while 640,000 polio vaccines have been provided.

In addition, around 3,000 injured children, cancer patients, and their companions have been hosted in the Humanitarian City as part of humanitarian efforts whose total cost has exceeded $4 billion.