Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup targets global audience for falconry as Bahrain prepares to host second edition

DUBAI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, affirmed that the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, launched in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, represents a sporting platform with noble objectives, distinguished by its commitment to promoting the authentic traditions and rich heritage of falconry in line with best sporting practices.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed emphasised that the championship was designed from its very inception to tell the success story of heritage falconry and its journey from the UAE to the world, with the sport showcased in a contemporary format that aligns with modern sporting standards while preserving its historical roots and authentic identity.

Sheikh Ahmed said the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup had witnessed a remarkable inaugural edition in Kuwait, with exemplary levels of organisation and management across all aspects, helping establish the event’s standing from the very outset.

H.H. added that the event is set to write a new chapter of excellence during its second edition in Bahrain, further building on the achievements of the first edition and marking a new milestone in its onward journey.

H.H. stated that the host country always serves as a crucial partner in shaping the success of the event rather than merely providing a venue. The host country lends a distinctive character to the event reflecting its unique history and organisational expertise, especially considering the sport’s ancient origins and its close links to the identity of peoples, not only in the region but in many countries around the world.

For his part, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, and Chairman of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, affirmed that the support and patronage extended to heritage sports by the leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is instrumental in preserving national heritage for future generations and strengthening efforts to develop heritage sports like falconry and expand their presence on the international stage.

He expressed his pride in Bahrain's hosting of the second edition of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, stressing that the championship presents an exquisite Emirati model that can advance the sport in cooperation with member states of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.

He noted that the member states' warm reception of the championship’s concept and their engagement with it since its launch last year reflects the strength of its objectives and its capacity to broaden its reach and achieve the goals for which it was established, as it is held in countries across the world.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan added that, since announcing the championship, the UAE Falcons Federation has been keen to establish long-term objectives — foremost among them the principle that preserving heritage does not mean showcasing it solely in its traditional form, but rather developing it in line with the latest sports management standards. He affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain represents the second stop on a long path aimed at expanding the global presence of falconry sports and racing and promoting their growth within a sporting and organisational framework that also safeguards their authenticity and heritage.

Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, expressed his pride in the country’s hosting of the second edition of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, affirming that Bahrain's hosting of the event reflects the championship's success in building a sustainable sporting showcase that travels from one country to another, and enhances the presence of falcon racing on the international stage.

He added that Bahrain's hosting of the event represents a natural extension of the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and embodies their shared commitment to preserving authentic heritage and presenting it in a modern form that keeps pace with organisational and sporting best practices.

As part of preparations for the second edition, the Higher Organizing Committee of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup held a coordination meeting on Sunday morning in Bahrain with the Bahrain Committee for Folk Heritage Sports to discuss preparations and arrangements for the event, scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 December.

The meeting was attended by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the championship, accompanied by committee member Omar Al Bishr, and Mohammed bin Ayedh Al Athbah Al Marri, Board Member of the Bahrain Committee for Folk Heritage Sports and Chairman of the Bahraini Falcons Committee.

Rashid bin Markhan affirmed that the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup is steadily consolidating its position as a sustainable international sporting project, building on the great success of its first edition in Kuwait, both in terms of participating falconers and its organisational and technical aspects.

He noted that the first edition reflected the passion for falconry and the dedication of those overseeing it to present the sport in a manner befitting its stature, at a time when it is enjoying growing global interest thanks to the development of its international calendar and the expanding base of its practitioners.

Bin Markhan revealed that work is continuing in coordination with various specialised committees to elevate the championship, with updates being introduced to deliver an enhanced experience for falconers. He said: “At this stage, we are focusing on the finest technical and organisational standards to ensure the best possible experience for falconers. We hold regular meetings to discuss ideas and assess their suitability for the nature of the event and their feasibility in a way that serves the championship, strengthens the elements of its success, and elevates it to world-class levels.”

For his part, Mohammed bin Ayedh Al Athbah Al Marri affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain's full readiness to host the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup, noting that work is ongoing in coordination with the UAE Falcons Federation to complete all necessary arrangements, ensuring the best conditions for participants and delivering the championship in a manner befitting its stature.

Al Athbah Al Marri praised the deep-rooted fraternal and historical ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, and the close and growing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, affirming that cooperation in heritage sports is a natural extension of these distinguished relations.

The Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup will feature seven rounds: four main rounds and two rounds for Hurr and Shaheen falcons, in addition to the Cup round. The rounds will cover the Pure Gyr, Gyr Shaheen, Qarmousha, Gyr Tabaa, Hurr (farm-bred), and Shaheen (farm-bred) categories, with one round per category.

The second edition of the Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup is being held in cooperation with the Bahrain Committee for Folk Heritage Sports, one of the founding members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and in coordination with the relevant authorities and the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The UAE Falcons Federation is set to announce more details about the championship in the coming period, including technical requirements, registration procedures, participation categories, rounds, schedule, cash prizes, and governing regulations, via its official website and social media platforms.

The Emirates Falcon Racing International Cup is the first international championship to bear the name of the UAE and be held outside its borders. It was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to be held annually across different continents, starting with the 2025–2026 season, with the aim of advancing falcon racing, consolidating the UAE's position as a leading global destination for the sport, preserving the heritage of falconry, and enhancing its presence on international sporting agendas.