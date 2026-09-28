ADX unveils new investor relations guide to strengthen issuer-investor engagement

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchange groups in the Middle East, today launched an updated and expanded “Investor Relations Guide”, a practical operational manual designed for management teams and boards to create long-term value and deepen investor trust.

Ghannam Al Mazouei, Chairman of the ADX Group; Abdulla Salem AlNuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX; dignitaries from ADX-listed companies; and CEOs from regional exchanges attended the launch.

The updated publication addresses the evolving global market expectations by establishing a clear roadmap from baseline compliance to strategic engagement. The guide includes practical frameworks, actionable checklists, and templates issuers can adapt to their needs. These tools will help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital markets.

Clear, consistent, and credible issuer communications directly improve market liquidity, support fair share price valuations, and attract long-term institutional capital. By expanding on its 2022 guidance, the ADX aims to deepen investor understanding, build lasting market trust, and improve the overall quality of information flowing through the exchange.

To encourage adoption, the ADX will celebrate top-performing issuers each year for upholding both the mandatory standards and best practices. Companies that fail to meet the baseline rules face formal warnings or fines added to their annual listing renewal fees, with penalty amounts set by exchange management based on the violation.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, said, "Abu Dhabi’s capital markets are increasingly attracting international capital, raising the bar for high-quality market engagement. This guide gives our issuers a practical playbook they can use right away to move from routine compliance to strategic investor relations that unlock long-term value. By strengthening our market ecosystem and building lasting investor trust, the ADX continues to support the long-term diversification goals of Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030.”

In addition, ADX has been in active discussions with key partners to introduce a dedicated UAE National Investor Relations Program to develop the next generation of Emirati IR professionals. The program will aim to equip participants with the expertise and global best practices to engage effectively with investors, strengthen issuer-investor dialogue, and reinforce the transparency, competitiveness, and long-term development of the UAE’s capital markets.

The manual applies to all companies listed on the Market and Growth Market and sets out six baseline operational requirements. Listed companies must appoint a dedicated investor relations officer, maintain a dedicated investor relations webpage, publish investor presentations, disclose material information on time under the exchange’s listing rules, and deliver periodic and annual reports.

Beyond these baseline rules, the manual outlines 12 practical areas of investor relations. It covers how to build an equity story, manage earnings calls, handle crises, report ESG data, navigate regulations, and guide a company through the IPO process. Listed companies will be able to build understanding and confidence that can encourage greater interest and trading activity in their shares.