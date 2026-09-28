Syrian Finance Minister eyes stronger UAE economic, financial relations

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian Minister of Finance Mohammad Yisr Barnieh affirmed his country's keenness to participate in the meetings of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers, praising the UAE's warm hospitality and support for Arab institutions.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the meetings and celebrations marking the Arab Monetary Fund's Golden Jubilee in Abu Dhabi, Barnieh said the occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate the Fund's 50-year journey, noting the development witnessed by both the Fund and the Council of Arab Finance Ministers over the years.

He added that his participation provided an opportunity for discussions with officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of the UAE and several institutions in the country, expressing optimism about the development of relations between Syria and the UAE, particularly in the economic and financial fields, for the benefit of both countries.