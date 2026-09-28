UN official hails UAE leadership as Crime Congress' Abu Dhabi Declaration wins consensus

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates demonstrated exceptional leadership in hosting the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (Abu Dhabi 2026), bringing together UN Member States in Abu Dhabi, according to a UN official.

Alexandra Souza Martins of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Abu Dhabi Declaration, adopted by consensus on the first day of the Congress, provides a framework for cooperation over the next five years to strengthen crime prevention, reform criminal justice systems and enhance international cooperation.

She said the Declaration places particular emphasis on evidence-based prevention and empowering women, young people and communities as active partners in preventing crime and violence.

Martins added that it also addresses emerging online threats, including the recruitment of children and young people by armed and criminal groups, online child sexual exploitation and abuse, and gender-based violence.

She stressed the importance of strengthening community-based crime prevention, technical assistance and local capacities, while ensuring that communities, children, young people and women are active partners in protecting themselves and their communities from crime and violence.