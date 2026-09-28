Uzbek official praises UAE hosting of UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Nodira Khakimova, Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, praised the UAE's successful hosting of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (Abu Dhabi 2026), highlighting its role in promoting the exchange of expertise.

“We congratulate the United Arab Emirates on hosting the Congress in Abu Dhabi and on the outstanding organisation of the various events throughout the Congress,” she told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Khakimova noted that Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, delivered a statement during the Congress' high-level segment.

She added that the Uzbek delegation participated in a side event focusing on harnessing technology to support women's leadership, noting that Uzbekistan, as host of the next Congress, looks forward to working closely with the UAE.