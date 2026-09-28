UN report warns of escalating settlement activity, violence, displacement in West Bank

NEW YORK, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A new United Nations report has warned of continued Israeli settlement expansion, escalating violence and the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, undermining the prospects for the two-State solution.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Acting Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, briefed Security Council members on Monday on developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory during the reporting period from 13th June to 18th September, noting that settlement activity had continued at high levels.

He recalled that Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016) calls on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”.

During the reporting period, Israeli planning authorities advanced or approved nearly 4,570 housing units in Area C of the West Bank and 3,515 units in East Jerusalem. The Israeli Housing Ministry published tenders for nearly 2,240 housing units in Area C of the West Bank, including 1,234 units in the E1 area near Jerusalem. Demolitions and seizures of Palestinian-owned structures also continued.

On violence, the UN documented 630 settler attacks during the reporting period, resulting in the killing of 11 Palestinians and injuries to 430 others, while 343 Palestinians were displaced from 17 communities.

In Gaza, the report said the ceasefire remained extremely fragile, with Israeli military operations continuing west of the so-called “Yellow Line”, including shootings, shelling and airstrikes in densely populated areas.