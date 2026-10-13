Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of agreement to launch Mohammed bin Rashid Master in Police and Security Leadership programme

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Police Academy, and the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst, Georgetown University, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), for the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Master in Police and Security Leadership programme.

A first of its kind, the programme is dedicated to institutionalising the police and security leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It translates His Highness’s vision into an integrated framework that blends academic theory and application to cultivate a generation of leaders capable of shaping the future, driving decision-making and leading transformation.

The agreement was signed during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the event brought together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai to discuss future transformation in leadership and management, while advancing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for excellence and innovation.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Brigadier Shaun Chandler, Head of the Leadership, Education and Development Group within the British Army’s Individual Training Command; Professor Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of Programmes and Managing Director at Georgetown University; Philippe Aubert, Senior Programme Officer, International Affairs and Strategic Partnerships at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR); and Andrew Kamarchevakul, Senior Detective and Liaison Officer at the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The Master’s programme combines the leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the academic, police and security expertise of Dubai Police Academy, alongside field experience and international expertise. These components make up an integrated framework that connects knowledge to application, vision to decision-making and learning to impact.

Spanning 12 months, the programme comprises 30 credit hours across 8 modules covering key areas, including the philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in leadership, governance and innovation, strategic leadership, foresight and decision-making, as well as transformation and security crisis leadership. The programme incorporates an applied project, Shadow Leadership elements, and an international experience component.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that the launch of the programme is an extension of Dubai Police’s approach to investing in human capital and nurturing leaders who can navigate transformations, anticipate challenges and shape the future.

Al Marri stated: “The philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is not limited to leadership. It is a comprehensive school of thought that has proven its real-world impact. It has raised the bar of ambition, instilled a culture of initiative and proactivity, empowered individuals, translated vision into tangible achievement, and established Dubai as a global benchmark in leadership and shaping the future.”

He added: “This philosophy has taught us that a true leader does not wait for change but anticipates it, does not merely manage challenges but turns them into opportunities, and never settles for past achievements, but constantly strives for more. It is from this philosophy that Dubai Police draws its vision to cultivate leaders who possess clear vision, decisive courage, and the capability to lead transformation.”

Al Marri highlighted that the programme represents a vital step towards institutionalising this philosophy and passing it down to future generations within a specialised academic and practical framework tailored for police and security leadership. He added: “We aim to cultivate leaders who anticipate, innovate, decide, and lead: leaders who transform Dubai’s leadership development model into Emirati knowledge shared with the world.”

Brigadier Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, explained that the programme was designed around an integrated academic and practical framework that shifts leadership development from studying theory and concepts to actively building leadership capabilities, practicing them in real-world environments, and linking knowledge directly to decision-making and institutional impact.

Dr. Al Jamal noted that the curriculum covers key areas including the leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, governance and innovation, strategic leadership, foresight and decision-making, as well as transformation and security crisis leadership, alongside an applied project and accompanying leadership experiences.

Dr. Al Jamal noted that what sets the programme apart is the seamless integration between its academic and practical leadership tracks, running alongside Shadow Leadership, the international leadership experience, dialogues with senior officials and decision makers, and applied projects. He emphasised that the participation of international institutions has been structured around specialised roles, with each partner contributing expertise in a specific dimension of leadership development.

He added: “Our goal is for graduates to gain enhanced capabilities in strategic thinking, decision-making, team leadership and driving transformation, ensuring that the programme’s outcomes translate directly into practical applications, initiatives and solutions that elevate police and security institutions.”

Designed as a comprehensive journey in leadership development, the programme begins with intellectual and methodological foundations, progresses through character building, strategic leadership, foresight and decision-making, and moves into leading transformation and security crises, culminating in real-life impact, practice and the design of applied projects and initiatives.

The academic modules are fully integrated with leadership case studies, applied projects, dialogues with leaders and decision makers, as well as field and international experiences. This ensures that every stage of the programme is directly linked to the active practice of leadership.

The programme incorporates an international partnership framework, structured so that each partner delivers specialised value throughout the leadership development journey.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst provides expertise in high-pressure leadership, decision-making, discipline and responsibility.

Georgetown University contributes expertise in strategy, policy development, and decision-making within complex environments.

NYPD shares operational leadership experience, resource and team management, and decision-making in complex urban and security environments.

UNITAR brings a global perspective, focusing on international leadership, cross-border collaboration and navigating emerging global security challenges and trends.

This unique framework merges Emirati leadership philosophy and Dubai Police's operational expertise with field and strategic leadership and global perspectives into a single, cohesive learning experience.

Brigadier Shaun Chandler, Head of the Leadership, Education and Development Group within Army Individual Training Command, Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst, stated: “We are honoured to partner on this pioneering Master’s programme, bringing Sandhurst’s historical expertise in training leaders to make critical decisions in high-stakes situations. We are working alongside the Dubai Police Academy to empower learners and help them strike a balance between rigorous police and military discipline and the strategic agility at the heart of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s philosophy.”

He added: “The International Leadership Trip, organised as part of the programme in partnership with Sandhurst, offers immersive field experience, intensive workshops and real-world scenario training designed to build the learners’ mental and psychological readiness, and provide them with the practical expertise to guide their teams with efficiency.”

Professor Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of Programs and Managing Director, Georgetown University, said: “Georgetown University is proud to partner with the Dubai Police Academy to introduce the Mohammed bin Rashid Master in Police and Security Leadership. Our contribution centres on delivering the latest academic curricula in public policy design and long-term strategic planning so security leaders can anticipate and navigate challenges.

“We are honoured to help translate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s strategic thinking into measurable, scalable governance models and institutional frameworks. The courses within the programme aim to equip leaders with advanced strategic analysis and critical thinking skills, enabling them to make data-informed security decisions and design proactive policies backed by specialised studies.”

Philippe Aubert, Senior Programme Officer, International Affairs and Strategic Partnerships (UNITAR), stated: “The programme aims to nurture leaders equipped with a global vision to manage comprehensive security threats and coordinate effectively with international organisations. UNITAR contributes to providing learners with international negotiation and security diplomacy skills, as well as a deep understanding of UN conventions and frameworks, reinforcing Dubai’s standing on the international security stage.”

He added: “Our focus centres on connecting security to the broader concept of sustainable development, reinforcing international best practices in managing cross-border crises and emerging threats, while helping participants improve their skills of impactful communication and strategic storytelling in international forums.”

Andrew Kamarchevakul, Senior Detective and Liaison Officer, NYPD, said: “Through this programme, we will share the NYPD’s field expertise with participants, particularly in managing daily and tactical security operations in smart, densely populated and culturally diverse cities. Our focus is also on the practical application of modern technologies and AI to accelerate response times and enhance public safety.”

He added: “The programme provides learners with real-world immersive experiences that translate theoretical concepts into practical decisions and action. We aim to empower them to effectively command major incidents and manage risk in ambiguous, fast-paced environments to ensure business continuity and community safety.”

Shadow Leadership is a key practical component of the Master’s programme, enabling participants to work alongside a senior leader in a working environment, observing decision-making, and real-life examples of navigating institutional responsibilities and challenges.

This shadowing model pairs with the international leadership experience, dialogues with top decision makers, case studies, and the applied project to bridge the gap between classroom instruction and real-world leadership.

Beyond conferring an academic degree, the programme generates knowledge through applied research, case studies, a leadership knowledge base, as well as a police and security leadership guidebook, all contributing to documenting and sharing Dubai’s expertise with the world.

The programme targets existing and promising leaders across police, security, military and government entities, as well as selected leaders in fields related to decision-making and national security, crisis and risk management, institutional readiness, as well as digital transformation, advanced technologies and AI applications within security environments.

The Dubai Police Academy plans to open applications for the programme in October 2026, with classes scheduled to commence on 4 January 2027. This start date coincides with the anniversary of the Accession Day of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Ruler of Dubai, a historic milestone reflecting a transformative journey of leadership and development that propelled Dubai onto the global stage.