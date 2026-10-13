Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together over 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated: “Dubai operates as one team with a shared spirit, driven by a shared purpose: to create the world’s best human experience.”

H.H. added: “I am immensely proud of Dubai’s team across both the government and private sectors, and deeply optimistic about a brighter future led by young leaders who will take the helm for the next wave of transformation. Dubai’s story is only just beginning. Its ambitions know no limits, and the best is yet to come.”

The Forum convened over 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai. Through specialised leadership Majlis meetings, extensive dialogues and workshops, participants discussed ways to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through high-impact, landmark initiatives to accelerate projects and plans that support His Highness’s vision of consolidating Dubai’s standing as a global hub for excellence and innovation, while maintaining its leadership across all fields.

Leadership Majlis meetings examined key future shifts, insights, and strategic trends to drive the emirate's competitiveness and development journey. The Forum also featured the announcement of several strategic projects and initiatives.

The Forum’s agenda included panel discussions, workshops and keynote addresses delivered by a prominent lineup of global experts and thought leaders in management and leadership. These sessions aimed to transfer international best practices, enhance leaders' ability to anticipate the future and empower effective decision-making.

The Forum’s agenda featured several strategic leadership Majlis meetings focused on shaping the next stage. These included the Future Economy Majlis to explore growth and innovation trends, the Future Cities Leadership Majlis to review best practices in urban management and smart infrastructure development and the New Global Narrative Majlis to reinforce Dubai’s standing across economy, media, knowledge and humanitarian action.

The event hosted various leadership dialogue spaces, providing a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas and forging strategic ties between Dubai’s government and private sectors across three key sectors: real estate, tourism and the financial sector.

Discussions on real estate focused on the sector's future, underpinned by continuous integration among regulators, developers and investors. Participants addressed key challenges in sustainable growth and the role of partnership in building more competitive, attractive cities. The dialogues also highlighted strategies to keep pace with industry shifts, key emerging opportunities, and the establishment of a shared vision to guide the next phase of expansion.

Discussions on tourism reviewed major challenges and opportunities shaping the future of tourism, highlighting the role of joint action in safeguarding Dubai’s standing as one of the world's premier destinations. Discussions focused on efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading tourism destination, adapt to regional developments and capitalise on emerging opportunities. They also explored the government’s vision for enhancing the tourist experience over the next decade and the transformations required to boost the sector’s resilience and competitiveness.

Discussions on the finance sector addressed the rapid transformations demanding closer collaboration between regulators and financial institutions, the role of bold policies in fostering innovation and reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a global financial and investment hub, drivers of Dubai’s international competitiveness over the next decade and ways to transform the city from a regional financial platform to a more influential global hub. Discussions also highlighted the enhancements needed to attract capital and achieve the optimal balance between traditional financial expertise and future digital skills.

During the Forum, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a number of leading international universities to launch new leadership research initiatives and develop specialised studies that document Dubai's unique transformation under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as his leadership and development philosophy.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum served as a strategic platform to showcase Dubai’s key future projects and landmark initiatives, which chart the roadmap for comprehensive development, elevate quality of life, expand opportunities and drive a sustainable economy.

The Forum seeks to put leaders across various Dubai entities and sectors at the centre of global changes, promote collective strategic thinking in decision-making and showcase innovative leadership models.