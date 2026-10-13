Bodour Al Qasimi discusses boosting AUS's role in UAE’s future

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) convened the first meeting of its Advisory Council of Development and Outreach (ACDO) for the 2026–2029 term, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS. Bringing together leaders from business, government and public service, including several AUS alumni, the meeting explored how members can contribute their expertise and networks to strengthen partnerships, expand student opportunities and extend the university’s reach.

Opening the meeting, Sheikha Bodour outlined the council’s role and expectations for the new term. During the three-year term, the council will meet once or twice annually, with members engaging individually with the university between meetings. Members will support AUS in three areas: building partnerships with industry, government and institutions; strengthening the resources that sustain the university’s work; and representing AUS locally, regionally and internationally.

Sheikha Bodour said: “The UAE’s ambitions call for universities that can help shape what comes next. My vision for AUS is to develop people with the knowledge, imagination and judgment to lead change, and to make the university a source of ideas that open new possibilities for society. This council brings a perspective that will help us look further ahead and make choices today whose value will extend to future generations.”​

Dr Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, presented the university’s institutional advancement priorities and the role of the council in achieving them. He highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with industry and government, advancing research that addresses real-world needs and preparing graduates for emerging careers. He also underscored access and opportunity as an ongoing priority, noting that two in three AUS students receive a scholarship or grant.

“Every partnership that has shaped AUS, from research funds to centers of excellence, began with a conversation,” said Dr. Laursen. “The members of this council bring insights from the sectors our graduates will lead, and their engagement will help us open more doors for talented students and build partnerships that create lasting value for Sharjah, the UAE and the region.”​

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between AUS and Sharjah Islamic Bank, represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Abdalla. Sheikha Bodour witnessed the signing of the agreement, which establishes a strategic partnership focused on financial literacy, Islamic banking and finance, research and innovation, professional development, and student and graduate employability.