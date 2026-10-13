Arab Youth Centre graduates 50 young media leaders from 18 Arab countries

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Youth Centre (AYC) has celebrated the graduation of 50 young men and women from 18 Arab countries following the eighth edition of its Young Arab Media Leaders Programme, which equipped participants with practical skills in artificial intelligence, digital content creation, storytelling and information verification to prepare them for the rapidly evolving media industry.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, the programme combined intensive professional training, practical experience and engagement with media industry leaders and experts.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA); and Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre.

Addressing the ceremony, Al Neyadi emphasised that investing in young people is an investment in the future of nations, noting that equipping them with knowledge, skills and confidence strengthens their ability to contribute to development and drive change.

He expressed appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and guidance in strengthening the centre's role in nurturing Arab talent and developing young people's capabilities.

Al Neyadi said the programme reflected the centre's commitment to developing a new generation of media professionals equipped with contemporary skills and a strong sense of responsibility towards shaping public awareness, promoting dialogue and communicating the aspirations and achievements of Arab societies.

He stressed that while technologies and tools continue to evolve, credibility and professional responsibility remain fundamental to public trust.

Genuine media leadership, he added, is measured by the value of the knowledge journalists provide, their positive impact on society and their ability to make decisions and take responsibility for them.

He urged graduates to apply their knowledge and skills to producing responsible, impactful content, expressing hope that the connections established during the programme would develop into a network of Arab media talent capable of collaborating, exchanging knowledge and bringing their communities' stories to the world.

Concluding his remarks, Al Neyadi said the future belongs not merely to those who adapt to change, but to those with the knowledge and courage to lead it, encouraging graduates to become purposeful communicators who make a positive difference and reflect their societies' aspirations.

The eighth edition featured an intensive professional programme addressing major transformations in the media industry, particularly the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, content creation, storytelling, fact-checking and building public trust.

Participating media organisations, academic institutions and digital platforms delivered specialised training sessions and workshops.

The New Media Academy, Thomson Reuters and IMI Academy focused on responsible storytelling, information verification and the application of artificial intelligence in content production. Al Mashhad and blinx provided training in mobile journalism, digital storytelling and emergency reporting.

Derayah offered training in public speaking and speech development, while the National Network Communications (NNC) conducted workshops on public relations agency operations and media engagement. Ajman University and TikTok also contributed lectures and workshops.

Participants benefited from engagements with the National Media Authority and the UAE Government Media Office, as well as executives from CNN Arabic and Alfan Group. The programme also featured a session by the Abu Dhabi Press Club as part of the Abu Dhabi Media Office's participation.

Artificial intelligence was a central focus of the eighth edition, with discussions exploring its potential to improve content quality and production efficiency while reinforcing the importance of information verification and maintaining public trust.

In this context, NMA and the Arab Youth Centre jointly launched the "Smart Media Agents Challenge" to encourage young people to develop innovative AI-powered solutions addressing the media sector's needs and strengthening content quality and credibility.

The initiative sought to move beyond familiarising participants with emerging technologies by encouraging their practical and responsible application and the development of ideas and initiatives responding to changes across the Arab media landscape.

The graduation ceremony featured a video presentation that highlighted the programme's development since its launch and its role in connecting emerging Arab media talent with industry leaders, experts and specialised institutions.

The centre also honoured partners of the eighth edition for their contributions to the training programme, presented graduates with certificates of completion, and recognised the mother of participant Rashid Rababaa, Jordan's first blind media professional.

Organised by the Arab Youth Centre, the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme continues to develop emerging Arab media talent and strengthen connections with media organisations and industry experts, reflecting its vision of young people as partners in advancing the media sector and producing innovative, credible content that represents the realities and aspirations of Arab societies.