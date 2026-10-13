Abu Dhabi to host region’s first HR Tech event in November 2027

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- HR Tech, the globally recognised HR technology platform, will make its regional debut in Abu Dhabi in November 2027, bringing its community of senior HR, business and technology leaders to the emirate for the first HR Tech Abu Dhabi event.

In collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) and ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the event will provide a new regional platform bringing together HR leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as technology leaders. The event enables industry professionals to exchange ideas and common practices, and share insights about the future of work, talent ecosystem development, and the use of technology and artificial intelligence to empower the workforce.

The launch marks a new chapter in the evolution of the HR Tech platform, building on more than 30 years of established events across key international markets, including the US, Europe and Asia. Bringing together HR leaders, technology providers and business decision-makers to examine the technologies, strategies and people practices shaping the future of work.

HR Tech Abu Dhabi will build on this global experience while creating a platform (exhibition) tailored to the opportunities and challenges facing organisations across the GCC and wider region.

Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a leading model for the government of the future, with talent development and digital capability building serving as key pillars of government transformation. The launch of HR Tech Abu Dhabi is an important step in advancing global dialogue on the future of work and HR technology, providing a platform that brings together international expertise and practical innovations to support the readiness of government and private sector organisations for the next phase. Through this collaboration, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to developing a government work ecosystem empowered by talent and advanced technologies, capable of keeping pace with rapid change and creating sustainable impact.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Supporting the launch of HR Tech Abu Dhabi reflects ADNEC Group’s commitment to attracting global events that advance knowledge exchange, foster innovation and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s economic growth. By bringing together leading voices from the worlds of human resources and technology, the event will create a platform for meaningful collaboration, new business opportunities and thought leadership, while further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for business events and innovation.”

Simon Foster, Group CEO at ARC Network, said: “Bringing HR Tech to Abu Dhabi represents an exciting milestone for our global platform and reflects the growing importance of the GCC in the future of work and workforce transformation. HR Tech Abu Dhabi will give our global community the opportunity to engage directly with leaders across the region, while providing global organisations with access to international expertise, innovative solutions and practical insights that can help shape the next generation of work.”

The launch comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its global position in government transformation and human capital development by accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies and enhancing the future readiness of the government work ecosystem. DGE also plays a key role in supporting government entities through talent development, capability building and the adoption of advanced digital solutions that enhance government performance and service quality.

The event will extend HR Tech's established emphasis on practical knowledge-sharing and peer collaboration. Its international events feature senior HR leaders, technology providers, case studies, thought leadership and opportunities to explore emerging HR solutions. HR Tech events globally convene 14,000 HR professionals from over 100 countries alongside more than 500 technology providers.

HR Tech Abu Dhabi will provide attendees with access to global thought leadership, executive-level insights and practical strategies addressing the changing world of work. It will also connect HR decision-makers with technology providers and solution partners, enabling organisations to explore tools and approaches that can support people strategy and business transformation.

HR Tech Abu Dhabi will take place in November 2027 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Further details on the programme, speakers, exhibitors, registration and partnership opportunities will be announced in the coming months.