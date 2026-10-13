Kevin Reiterer steers XBJ Racing Team to world jet ski title

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian rider Kevin Reiterer secured the Pro Ski GP title for UAE-backed XBJ Racing Team at the 2026 SBT IJSBA World Finals, which concluded on Sunday in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, United States.

Reiterer delivered a commanding performance against an international field of leading riders, securing victory aboard the UAE-flagged No. 90 jet ski with 214 points.

Supported by Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum and Sheikh Rashid bin Butti Al Maktoum, the team also includes Mohammed Al Hareez and Khalid Al Hooti, alongside technical and support personnel who contributed to its preparations for the championship.

The victory reflects the team's intensive preparations, teamwork and technical planning, strengthening its international standing and adding another achievement to the UAE's record in jet ski racing.