Abdullah bin Zayed receives Canadian Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, areas of joint cooperation and ways to strengthen them in support of their mutual interests.

They also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in economic, trade, investment, advanced technology and innovation fields, as well as other sectors that support the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Anita Anand's visit, affirming that UAE-Canada relations continue to grow across various fields, driven by a shared commitment to expanding cooperation and partnership in ways that serve the development visions of both countries and bring prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs also reviewed regional developments and the situation in the region, exchanging views on these issues.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.