SAIF Zone promotes food investment opportunities at SIAL Paris 2026

PARIS, 21st October, 2026 (WAM)-- Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) participated in SIAL Paris 2026, one of the world’s leading international food and beverage trade shows, held in Paris, France, from 17 to 21 October.

The participation forms part of the Authority’s efforts to attract global investment and more companies operating in the food industry by highlighting the investment opportunities and growth and expansion potential offered by the free zone and the Emirate of Sharjah to companies seeking to strengthen their presence in regional and international markets.

At the exhibition, SAIF Zone showcased its advanced infrastructure, industrial facilities and integrated logistics services that meet the needs of businesses across the food supply chain, from manufacturing and storage to distribution and export. It also highlighted its strategic location, which gives investors access to a diverse range of regional and international markets.

The participation also reflects SAIF Zone’s ongoing efforts to promote the competitive advantages of the free zone, including its advanced infrastructure, integrated services and flexible investment environment that supports business growth and expansion. These advantages further enhance Sharjah’s appeal for high-value investment in this vital sector.

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority, said: “SIAL Paris 2026 is an important global platform for engaging with leading companies and investors in the food and beverage sector, learning about the latest developments and innovations in the food industry, and exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnerships that help expand businesses and strengthen investment flows between markets.”

H.E. Al Mazrouei said that growth in the food and beverage sector within the free zone reflects the success of its strategy to attract specialised companies and provide the conditions they need to develop their businesses. The free zone is home to more than 235 food companies, in addition to 84 companies operating in the food and beverage sector, broadening the range of related activities and supporting the growth of the sector’s industrial and commercial ecosystem.

“SAIF Zone continues to develop its services and facilities and provide logistics solutions and spaces suited to investors’ requirements. These efforts help improve food supply chain efficiency and support the UAE’s food security priorities, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as an attractive destination for investment in the food industry,” H.E. Al Mazrouei added.

SIAL Paris 2026 is one of the world’s leading platforms for the food and beverage industry. The exhibition brought together around 8,000 exhibitors from 130 countries and featured nearly 400,000 products and 650 start-ups. It also provided broad opportunities to exchange expertise, explore innovations, and build commercial and investment partnerships across the food sector.