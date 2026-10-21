MoHAP launches 2026–2031 climate health adaptation plan

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the Health Sector Climate Adaptation Plan (2026–2031), a national plan to protect people from the growing health effects of climate change and to keep health services available when climate-related pressures rise.

Climate change is not only an environmental issue; it is a health issue. Hotter, more humid days raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and put added strain on the heart and lungs. Dust storms and poor air quality can trigger asthma and worsen existing conditions. Changing climate conditions can affect the spread of some infectious diseases, and extreme weather can disrupt hospitals, medical supplies and access to care, while also affecting mental wellbeing.

The plan moves the health system from responding to illness after it occurs to anticipating risks and preventing harm before it reaches the community.

The launch took place during the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, in the presence of Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Alanoud Abdullah Alhaj, Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP; and a number of officials and representatives of relevant entities.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, health authorities and specialised partners, the plan forms part of national efforts to strengthen integration between health and environmental policies. It is also aligned with the UAE National Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

“Guided by the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE places the protection of people and their quality of life at the heart of its health system,” said Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention. “As our climate changes, the risks to our health change with it. Heat, dust and extreme weather affect people’s health in very real ways. Our responsibility is to anticipate these risks and protect our communities before people fall ill.”

Al Sayegh added: “This plan brings together data, expertise and institutions to build early warning systems and prepare our health services for the health impacts of climate-related events.

“Successful health adaptation to climate change depends on aligning efforts across the health, environmental and research sectors and turning scientific knowledge into preventive action that protects the community. This will also support the implementation of the UAE’s global commitments, foremost among them the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, while contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The plan is underpinned by an assessment of climate-related health risks that takes account of the UAE’s climatic conditions, including rising temperatures and humidity, dust storms and weather events, as well as their potential effects on human health and healthcare services. It focuses on six areas:

• Heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke, as temperatures and humidity rise

• Cardiovascular diseases, as extreme heat places added strain on the heart

• Respiratory diseases, linked to dust and poor air quality

• Vector-borne diseases, spread by insects such as mosquitoes, whose patterns can shift with changing conditions

• Water- and food-borne diseases, which can increase when high temperatures affect food and water safety

• Mental health, affected by the stress and disruption of extreme weather events

These priorities provide a foundation for developing targeted preventive measures tailored to the nature of each risk, while supporting the early detection of changes in disease patterns and the factors influencing them.

Particular priority is given to protecting populations more vulnerable to climate-related complications and ensuring that health institutions are prepared to respond to evolving health needs.

The plan focuses on practical measures that help people protect themselves and keep care available:

• Early heat and air-quality warnings, so people can take protective action before exposure leads to illness

• Prepared healthcare facilities, resilient medical supply chains and coordinated emergency plans, so essential care continues during disruption

Implementation priorities include developing surveillance systems for climate-sensitive diseases and improving the integration of health and environmental information to detect early risk indicators. This will help health services prepare for potential shifts in disease patterns and treatment requirements. In the immediate term, priorities include extreme heat and air quality, early warning systems and the continuity of essential care.

Being unprepared is costly not only in resources, but in preventable illness and disrupted care. The plan therefore measures success not only by how well the health system responds to a crisis, but by how much harm it prevents before it happens.

“The plan helps the health sector turn climate-risk assessments into practical steps that protect people’s health,” said Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP.

“This includes developing the skills of healthcare professionals, expanding specialised research, improving emergency preparedness and increasing the resilience of healthcare facilities. The next phase will focus on coordination among relevant entities and implementing priorities against precise indicators, helping to ensure continuity of services, protect populations most vulnerable to climate impacts and enhance the effectiveness of the health response nationwide.”

The plan contributes to the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and reflects the country’s commitment to a health system that protects people from the health effects of a changing climate.