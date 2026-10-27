Abdullah bin Zayed, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in support of the development priorities of both friendly countries during a phone call with Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa.

The two sides also exchanged views on various current regional and international developments and issues, and explored ways to consolidate regional and international security and stability.