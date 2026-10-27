Shabab Al Ahli beat Esteghlal 2-0

DUBAI, 27th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Shabab Al Ahli maintained their perfect record in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27™ with a 2-0 victory over Islamic Republic of Iran's Esteghlal FC at the Rashid Stadium on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates side moved up to nine points while Esteghlal’s winning run came to an end.

Shabab had an early break with Wout Faes sending a through ball to Mohammad Juma at the top of the area in the 10th minute but the forward was muscled out of possession by the Esteghlal defence.

Kauan Santos then almost exposed Esteghlal's defence in the 14th minute when he sent Sardar Azmoun through on goal, but Esteghlal goalkeeper Habib Far Abbasi stood his ground and denied the forward.

Esteghlal had their first look on goal in the 17th minute when Saleh Hardani drilled his free-kick into the palms of Shabab goalkeeper Matheus Donelli, before Breno failed to connect to Santos’ curling delivery moments later.

Another chance went begging for Shabab in the 24th minute, with Santos again the orchestrator when his set-piece picked out Saeid Ezatolahi, who volleyed over the bar.