Dubai Financial Market trading value rises 22% to AED162 bn in nine months

DUBAI, 29th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit before tax of AED 586.4 million. The results reflect higher trading activity, as investors traded more frequently and at greater value.

Average daily traded value rose 25% year-on-year to AED 883 million, and average daily trade increased 26% to approximately 17,200, taking total traded value up 22% to AED162 billion.

Market capitalisation stood at AED 993 billion at the end of September 2026. The DFM General Index closed the period at 5,960.54 points, 1.4% lower since the start of the year.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said, "The 22% growth in total traded value during the first nine months of 2026 reflects sustained investor engagement and the growing depth of Dubai’s capital markets. That participation is underpinned by Dubai’s economic fundamentals, its expanding financial ecosystem and continued international investor interest.

“DFM will continue to advance transparent, liquid and globally connected capital markets, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international financial center in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

DFM's total consolidated revenue reached AED 753.2 million during the first nine months of 2026, compared with AED 1.1 billion in 9M 2025, which included one-off income of AED 461.9 million from the sale of an investment property.

Revenue included AED 511.2 million in operating income and AED 242 million in investment returns and other income.

Net profit before tax stood at AED 586.4 million, compared with AED 930.8 million in 9M 2025.

EBITDA reached AED 642 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 85.2%.

Expenses excluding tax were AED 166.8 million, compared with AED 162.6 million in 9M 2025, reflecting continued investment in market infrastructure and technology while maintaining management's commitment to spending efficiency.

During the third quarter of 2026, total consolidated revenue reached AED 196.2 million, compared with AED 204.5 million in Q3 2025. Net profit before tax stood at AED 143.2 million, compared with AED 153.7 million in Q3 2025.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, "Our results for the first nine months so far this year reflect continued progress against our strategic priorities, with deeper liquidity, broader participation and wider access to the market for investors in the UAE and internationally. With our investor base now exceeding 1.3 million, the participation of institutional and international investors reflects confidence in our market and its infrastructure. As we expand access to our market and support new listings, we remain focused on advancing the long-term development of Dubai’s capital markets.”

DFM recorded increased trading activity during 9M 2026, with average daily traded value rising by 25% year-on-year to AED 883 million, compared with AED 709 million in 9M 2025. This led to a total traded value of AED162 billion, up 22% from AED133 billion in 9M 2025.

The total number of trades increased by 24% to 3.16 million, while average daily trades rose by 26% to approximately 17,200, compared with 13,600 in 9M 2025, reflecting broader and more frequent participation across the market. The increase was recorded across 184 trading days, compared with 188 days in 9M 2025.

Market capitalisation stood at AED 993 billion at the end of September 2026, compared with AED 995 billion at the end of 9M 2025.

DFM attracted 55,460 new investors during the first nine months of 2026, with international investors representing 72% of new registrations, bringing the total investor base to more than 1.3 million.

Institutional investors accounted for 73% of total traded value, compared with 70% in 9M 2025. Foreign investors contributed 51% of trading activity, maintaining their significant role within DFM's investor base. Foreign ownership stood at 19% of market capitalization, while institutional ownership reached 86.5%.

During the period, DFM facilitated retail subscriptions to the UAE Ministry of Finance's inaugural Retail Sukuk through the DFM Subscription platform, the DFM app and the iVestor app. This gave investors direct digital access to a government-backed, Shari’a-compliant fixed income instrument. The Sukuk was listed on Nasdaq Dubai on 2 July 2026, with over 18,000 investors subscribing through DFM channels. The initiative forms part of DFM’s efforts to widen market access and broaden the range of investment opportunities available to investors.

In September, DFM expanded digital access to the market through two new platform integrations. Eligible investors on the baraka investment app can now buy shares in DFM-listed companies directly in AED, bringing DFM-listed securities to a wider base of digital-first investors.

EFG Hermes also launched fully digital onboarding through its EFG Hermes ONE app, in collaboration with DFM and Dubai CSD, enabling investors to obtain a DFM investor number and open a trading account entirely through a mobile app.

Looking ahead, DFM remains focused on increasing liquidity, widening market access and strengthening the infrastructure and product range, supporting the continued development of Dubai's capital markets.