Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, H2G Green sign agreement targeting AED1bn in investment to enhance reliability of natural gas supplies to industrial sector

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed an agreement with H2G Green Ltd and its subsidiary GasHubUnited Utility Private Ltd, alongside MUZN Energy, a subsidiary of SERGAS Group, and Cloud Energy Gas Company (CloudEnergi), during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026).

The agreement establishes a cooperation framework for assessing the potential development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to serve the industrial and commercial sectors in Abu Dhabi, including its local production, transportation, and distribution to meet the needs of facilities within the emirate as part of its efforts to strengthen energy security and enhance the efficiency and reliability of the emirate’s energy system.

The agreement will explore innovative solutions for supplying natural gas to industrial and commercial facilities, helping to diversify supply options, meet the needs of vital sectors, and advance Abu Dhabi’s economic and industrial growth.

The partnership supports ongoing efforts to strengthen the security of energy supply and industrial and commercial development in Abu Dhabi by identifying solutions for facilities located beyond the coverage of existing gas distribution networks. Liquefied natural gas offers a flexible and reliable supply option for these facilities, supporting business continuity and expansion while creating opportunities to transition from higher-emission fuels to lower-emission alternatives, in line with the emirate’s energy efficiency and sustainability objectives.

The agreement reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing an integrated, secure, and reliable energy system capable of supporting economic and industrial growth. By bringing together private-sector collaboration, an enabling regulatory environment for investment and innovation, and practical innovation, the collaboration explores further opportunities to diversify energy supply, improve efficiency, and respond to the evolving needs of the emirate’s vital sectors.

This collaboration could unlock potential investments of up to AED1 billion, supporting the development of flexible natural gas supply solutions for Abu Dhabi’s industrial and commercial sectors.

Under the agreement, the parties will assess opportunities to utilise LNG solutions to supply industrial and commercial facilities and locations not connected to existing gas distribution networks.

Potential cooperation also includes supporting maritime and land transport operations and exploring opportunities to recover and utilise cold energy generated through LNG processes, contributing to more efficient resource utilisation and greater flexibility in Abu Dhabi’s energy supply system.

bdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “We continue to develop a secure, reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy system capable of supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic and industrial growth, that creates an attractive environment for investors, and meets the requirements of vital sectors through diversified and efficient supply solutions.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to working closely with the private sector and leveraging advanced expertise and technologies to explore practical solutions that strengthen energy security, enhance infrastructure readiness and supply resilience, and respond to future development requirements, while contributing to the emirate’s sustainability objectives.”

Under the agreement, H2G Green will assess commercial opportunities for the development of potential projects, while GasHubUnited will contribute its technical and operational expertise in LNG technologies and associated engineering solutions.

Muzn Energy will contribute its local expertise in developing, implementing, and operating gas supply solutions for the industrial and commercial sectors, while CloudEnergi will support the assessment of suitable solutions for customer supply and the transportation and distribution of gas to meet the needs of targeted facilities.

DoE will facilitate coordination with relevant government entities and institutions and help identify suitable sectors and locations for assessing potential pilot projects, supporting the evaluation of the proposed solutions’ feasibility and applicability in Abu Dhabi.

Laith Al Madi, Chief Executive Officer of CloudEnergi, said: “CloudEnergi was the first operator to bring virtual pipeline CNG supply to the region, and virtual pipeline LNG supply is a natural progression of that same journey, thanks to our experience of over 12 years in delivering reliable natural gas solutions to industrial customers beyond conventional pipeline networks.

Extending this proven model will help us support more of Abu Dhabi’s industries, strengthen the emirate’s energy security, and advance our commitment to reducing carbon emissions through innovative, scalable solutions. We are proud to build on our track record to lead this next phase of LNG development for industrial and commercial sectors in Abu Dhabi, alongside the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and our partners, to support Abu Dhabi’s long-term energy ambitions.”

Mohamed Damak, Chief Executive Officer of Muzn Energy said: "As Abu Dhabi’s industrial base continues to grow, so does the need for flexible, reliable, and resilient energy supply solutions. This MoU marks an important milestone in addressing that need and brings to life MUZN Energy, an initiative we have been working towards for some time.

We are delighted to take this important step alongside the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, CloudEnergi, and GasHubUnited. By combining MUZN Energy’s customer-conversion and gas transportation and distribution capabilities with the extensive expertise SERGAS Group has developed in the UAE gas sector since 1988, we aim to explore how LNG can provide industrial facilities beyond the existing gas network with a reliable and lower-emission energy alternative.

“LNG presents significant opportunities for the UAE. It enables industries to reduce their CO2 emissions by transitioning away from higher-emission fuels while accessing cleaner and more efficient energy solutions that enhance their competitiveness in regional and international markets.

As natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly, LNG can also serve as a safer substitute for existing SNG systems across the UAE. Ultimately, this cooperation represents another step towards supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative while strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the country’s industrial energy infrastructure."

Bentinck Ng, Chief Executive Officer of GasHubUnited Utility Private Ltd - Singapore, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and our partners to explore innovative LNG solutions that support the emirate’s growing industrial and commercial sectors.

This cooperation represents an important opportunity to leverage our technical and operational expertise in LNG technologies, last-mile distribution, and engineering solutions to assess practical and commercially viable approaches to natural gas supply beyond existing networks. Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute to enhancing supply reliability, strengthening energy resilience and supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term ambitions for a secure, efficient and sustainable energy system.”

The partnership will also support training and knowledge transfer, with the organisations exploring opportunities to build UAE capabilities in engineering, equipment assembly, operations, and maintenance.