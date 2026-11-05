Culture has a global power to build peace: Guterres

MADRID, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that culture is a fundamental right – and the fabric of the human family - and inseparable from the dignity of every person.

''Culture teaches us to doubt, to qualify our views, to see nuance, to question and to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Let us cultivate critical thinking – through more arts and humanities in education,'' said Guterres in remarks at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid today.

''We speak many languages. We sing different songs. But they all tell the same story: That of a shared humanity.

That is the power of culture: it helps us recognize [that] humanity in others – even in yesterday’s adversary.

That is where peace begins,'' he noted.