Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iran's FM

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments.

H.H. stressed the importance of de-escalation and advancing diplomatic efforts in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.