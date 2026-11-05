Riyan Malhan makes history with UAE's first gold medal at Youth Olympics

DAKAR, 5th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Riyan Malhan, a member of the UAE national badminton team, achieved a historic milestone by winning gold in the boys' singles event at the fourth Youth Olympic Games, Dakar 2026, after beating France's Mady Sow 2–0 in the final.

The victory secured the UAE's first gold medal in its history at the Games and opened a new chapter in the journey of Emirati badminton.

Malhan's gold is the UAE's second medal in the history of the Youth Olympic Games, following the showjumping silver won by UAE national team rider Omar Al Marzooqi at Buenos Aires 2018. The champion thus continues the UAE's run of achievements, adding a golden lustre to its achievements in Dakar.

The medal ceremony was attended by Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, and Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the UAE Olympic Committee.