More than 100 ambassadors, diplomats convene to prepare for 2027 World Governments Summit

ABU DHABI, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 100 ambassadors and diplomats from around the world convened at a coordination meeting organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the World Governments Summit Organization to align preparations for welcoming international delegations to the 2027 World Governments Summit.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination among stakeholders and ensuring a seamless experience for participating delegations, in line with the Summit’s role as a global platform for advancing international cooperation and shaping the future of governance.

The meeting was attended by Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organization, alongside senior officials and representatives of government entities.

The meeting covered nomination and registration procedures and their timelines. Participants also reviewed joint workstreams, clarified responsibilities and identified points of contact to improve coordination and readiness to host delegations and organise the Summit.

Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, said, “The World Governments Summit represents more than a platform for dialogue; it is a strategic platform for strengthening international partnerships, exchanging government experiences and collectively preparing for the challenges of the future. The UAE’s approach has always been rooted in openness, international cooperation and learning from the experiences of others. Through the Summit, we aim to advance this approach by bringing governments together to share knowledge, showcase achievements and explore innovative approaches to governance and future development.”

He added, “We encourage our international partners to leverage the Summit as a platform for meaningful bilateral and multilateral engagement, going beyond participation to identify shared interests, develop partnerships and translate dialogue into tangible outcomes. The value of the Summit lies not only in the discussions it brings together, but in the opportunities it creates for sustained cooperation and initiatives that extend well beyond the event itself.”

Mohamed Al Sharhan said the World Governments Summit continues to strengthen its role as a global platform that connects knowledge with decision-making and advances dialogue on trends and solutions that help governments anticipate and respond to change.

He noted that preparations for each edition focus on making participation more valuable and creating opportunities to build partnerships and exchange expertise and practical experience.

Al Sharhan explained that delivering a high-quality experience for participants requires close coordination across government and a shared understanding of objectives and responsibilities.

He noted that the meeting marked an early step in preparations for the 2027 Summit, giving relevant entities an opportunity to align their plans with hosting requirements and implementation milestones, and to discuss procedures directly so teams can work together effectively.

The meeting included a detailed presentation on nomination and registration procedures and the steps for completing them in line with the approved timeline.

This enables government entities to plan their participation and track requirements against the relevant deadlines.

The interactive sessions focused on how the entities responsible for hosting delegations will coordinate, divide responsibilities and identify points of contact.

These arrangements will help teams share information and work together throughout preparations for and delivery of the World Governments Summit 2027.

The World Governments Summit is an international platform that brings together governments, international organisations, global companies, thought leaders and experts to discuss major global trends and explore the future of government.