Arab Parliament offers condolences to UAE over victims of Fujairah traffic accident

CAIRO, 12th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament expressed its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, government, parliament and people, over the victims of the traffic accident that occurred today in the emirate of Fujairah, resulting in a number of fatalities and injuries.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament affirmed its full solidarity with the UAE following the tragic accident.

It prayed for mercy for those who lost their lives, patience and solace for their families, and a speedy recovery for the injured.