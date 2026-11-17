ANTALYA, Türkiye,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, received Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation, at the UAE Pavilion during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

At the UAE Pavilion, Al Tayer was briefed on the UAE’s leading projects and initiatives that translate the vision and directives of the wise leadership in sustainability and climate change and the UAE’s efforts in the fields of environment and green economy, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai and the projects of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar,” which are in line with the UAE consensus of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, which called for tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

Al Tayer also visited the Türkiye Pavilion (the host country), where Türkiye’s initiatives in the field of “Zero Waste” and future climate policies are displayed. He also visited the Australia Pavilion, the negotiations chair, which showcases commercially applicable solutions in clean energy and industrial decarbonization, within the framework of Australia’s leading role in the conference negotiations.

During this tour, Al Tayer affirmed that the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy is not merely an ambitious goal, but a comprehensive framework that should be translated into quality projects in clean and renewable energy. He emphasised that “the transition to clean and renewable energy sources is no longer a choice, but a national and humanitarian responsibility.”