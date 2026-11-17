ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Schneider Electric today announced a strategic collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across operational technology (OT) environments within the UAE’s critical infrastructure and industrial sectors, including plans to explore the establishment of an Innovation Centre of Excellence, serving the region and beyond.

The collaboration supports national efforts to enhance the security and preparedness of industrial systems. As digital transformation continues to expand across industrial sectors, OT environments are becoming increasingly interconnected and exposed to cybersecurity risks, and both parties aim to support organisations in enhancing their ability to anticipate, detect and respond to threats targeting cyber-physical systems.

As part of the collaboration, the Council and Schneider Electric intend to explore the establishment of an Innovation Centre of Excellence for OT cybersecurity in the UAE, built around three pillars that both parties would develop together. The first is a national dialogue platform, bringing together government, sector regulators, critical infrastructure operators and industry to align on national OT cybersecurity priorities and share insights on emerging risks.

The second is capacity building, raising OT cybersecurity awareness among UAE university students and future engineers to develop a pipeline of OT-ready cyber talent through stronger academia–industry collaboration. The third is thought leadership on OT cybersecurity and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, including a joint study on the readiness of critical infrastructure. The scope and structure of the Centre remain subject to further discussion between the parties.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated: “Securing the UAE’s critical infrastructure is central to our National Cybersecurity Strategy and to a safe, innovation-driven digital economy. Working with leading industry partners such as Schneider Electric helps us build national capability, strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem and prepare for the cyber challenges of an increasingly connected industrial landscape.”

Amel Chadli, President of the Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, stated: “As industries become more digital and connected, cybersecurity is a core pillar of industrial operations and resilience. We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Cybersecurity Council in support of the nation’s vision, bringing our global OT expertise and our commitment to local talent and capabilities to help build a more secure and resilient future.”

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Schneider Electric to strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s critical infrastructure and building national capability in OT cybersecurity.