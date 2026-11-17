DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth GCC Financial Markets and Treasury Conference will take place from 19-20 November in Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Financial Markets Association (UAEFMA) under the theme ''Shaping the future of GCC capital markets, treasury and investment'', the event brings together senior executives, policymakers, investors and financial experts from across the GCC and beyond.

The two-day conference will explore key developments in capital markets, treasury management, investment strategies and financial innovation. Keynote speeches, expert panel discussions and networking opportunities will focus on emerging trends and regional collaboration.

The conference programme includes 14 sessions, a keynote address, and specialized events. The organising committee has announced 42 speakers who will discuss the future of financial markets, liquidity and risk management, sustainable finance, digital transformation, and the role of artificial intelligence in financial services, as well as investment opportunities within the energy sector and the digital economy.