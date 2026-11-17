DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has unveiled its first luxury motorcycle, the BMW M 1000 RR, in collaboration with AGMC, marking a new addition to its luxury patrol fleet.

The high-performance motorcycle reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to adopting advanced automotive technologies while strengthening its security and community presence at popular tourist destinations and key landmarks across the emirate.

The motorcycle was officially unveiled on the opening day of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Brigadier Instructor Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Brigadier Omar Ali Ahmad Al Mutawa Al Shehhi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Security Affairs; Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation; and Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al Nimer, Director of the Force Vehicles Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue.

Representing AGMC were General Manager Mohammed Lotfy and Strategic Partnerships Director Fadi Rizk, alongside several officers and employees from both organisations.

Brigadier Pilot Ali Al Muhairi praised the cooperation with AGMC, emphasising that the introduction of the motorcycle supports Dubai Police’s strategy to strengthen its presence at tourist attractions and prominent landmarks.

He explained that the initiative aims to reinforce visitors’ sense of safety and security while providing policing and guidance services to tourists and visitors across Dubai.

The BMW M 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc four-cylinder engine producing 218 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. It can reach a top speed of 314 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, placing it among the standout models in the high-performance sports motorcycle category.

Weighing 194 kg, the motorcycle features a 16.5 litre fuel tank and a range of advanced technologies, including sophisticated electronic control systems and aerodynamic winglets designed to improve aerodynamic performance.

Its construction also incorporates carbon fibre components, combining exceptional sporting performance with modern engineering technologies.