DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library concluded the third edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2026, held over two days under the theme The Architecture of Trust: AI and the Future of Knowledge Institutions.

The summit welcomed more than 1,500 attendees, including cultural leaders, experts, specialists, and professionals from the library, publishing, and technology sectors. The event saw broad international participation and strong engagement across its sessions and discussions, which explored the rapid transformations shaping the future of knowledge.

The summit featured more than 50 speakers and session moderators representing over 50 local and international entities. Its programme included more than 25 sessions and discussions, bringing together representatives from libraries, publishing houses, museums, universities, research institutions, and technology organisations to share expertise, explore the future of knowledge production, preservation and dissemination, and bolster cooperation towards more reliable and sustainable knowledge ecosystems.

The first day's sessions explored the transformations that AI is bringing to knowledge institutions through discussions including AI and the Responsibilities of Knowledge Institutions, and AI and the Changing Architecture of Knowledge.

These sessions examined the role of libraries and cultural institutions in verifying information and safeguarding its credibility, as well as the changes taking place in how knowledge is produced, organised, and made accessible. They also highlighted practical applications of emerging technologies through the session Falcon in Practice: Emirati Arabic AI Across Language, Speech and Documents.

Discussions also addressed the preservation of heritage and cultural memory through When Knowledge Disappears: When Knowledge Disappears: Preserving Arab and Islamicate Cultural Memory and What Do We Choose to Keep?. These sessions highlighted institutional responsibilities in preserving knowledge collections, ensuring their sustainability, and making them accessible to future generations.

Meanwhile, What Survives Translation? Literature, AI and Cultural Mediation explored the future of translation and its role in transferring knowledge while preserving the distinctiveness of languages and cultures.

Focusing on the creative industries and publishing, the sessions Who is Telling Our Children's Stories? and Storytelling, Animation and Machine Imagination explored the impact of intelligent technologies on cultural and creative content production. The session What Does It Take to Develop, Deploy and Sustain AI Responsibly? examined the institutional and technical requirements for the responsible use of these systems.

The programme also featured two keynotes, The Stories We Tell About AI and Can We Trust AI to Tell History?, alongside the announcement of the launch of the 11th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award.

The second day's sessions shifted the focus from discussing challenges to exploring solutions and institutional practices. Trust by Design examined ways to embed transparency and accountability into knowledge systems and services, while Whose Arabic? explored the representation of the Arabic language and its diversity in digital applications.

The day also featured From Eco’s Library to the Age of AI, and Cultural Representation in AI. These sessions discussed the relationship between technology and cultural memory, the challenges of safeguarding digital content and ensuring its continued accessibility, and the importance of preserving cultural diversity in intelligent systems.

In the publishing and museum sectors, Museums as Knowledge Interfaces: Cultural Relevance in the Age of AI explored the evolving role of museums in making knowledge accessible and engaging audiences. Meanwhile, Beyond the Catalogue: Publishing Cultural Knowledge in Arabic examined the role of cultural publishing in preserving intellectual and artistic output and strengthening its reach.

The programme also included a masterclass titled Coffee with a Publisher: Mona Henning Zureikat.

The session Building the Region's Knowledge Ecosystem served as a key highlight towards the conclusion of the discussions. It explored the importance of integration among libraries, publishers, educational and research institutions, and technology organisations.

It also discussed strengthening institutional capabilities and expanding partnerships to enable the region to play a greater role in producing knowledge and shaping its future.

The summit's discussions highlighted a number of strategic priorities, most notably the development of institutional and professional frameworks to enhance the reliability of AI-generated content, embed the principles of transparency and accountability, and ensure proper source verification, while preserving the essential role of human judgement in evaluating knowledge and safeguarding intellectual and cultural rights.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of accelerating efforts to digitise heritage, knowledge collections, and Arabic and national publications, developing sustainable solutions for preserving and providing access to digital content, and strengthening the presence of the Arabic language and cultural diversity in intelligent applications. These efforts are essential to ensuring more inclusive representation of knowledge and different cultures.

Furthermore, the discussions underscored the importance of expanding partnerships among libraries, publishing houses, universities, research centres, and technology institutions, facilitating knowledge exchange and developing professional capabilities. They also highlighted the need to encourage joint initiatives that support research, publishing, translation, and innovation, contributing to an integrated regional knowledge ecosystem capable of keeping pace with technological transformations and helping shape their direction.

The summit concluded with a ceremony recognising its partners, organising entities, committees, and teams in appreciation of their contributions to the success of the third edition. The recognition acknowledged their efforts in planning, coordination, and implementation, and in delivering a comprehensive experience for participants, speakers, and visitors, reflecting the importance of collective efforts in organising international knowledge events.