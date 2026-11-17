DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) == Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, met with senior security officials, police chiefs and law enforcement leaders from eight countries on the sidelines of the second day of the World Police Summit in Dubai.

The meetings focused on strengthening international cooperation, sharing expertise and exchanging successful policing practices to address common security challenges.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri met with Matúš Šutaj Eštok, Minister of the Interior of Slovakia; Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security of Morocco; Colonel General Bakhodir Tashmatov, Commander of the National Guard of Uzbekistan; Lasse Boje, National Commissioner of Police of Denmark; Egert Belitšev, Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board of Estonia; Major General Altangerel Lkhamsuren, Head of Mongolia’s State Special Protection Agency; Steve Nutt, Assistant Commissioner for Counter Terrorism at the Australian Federal Police; and Major General Kamo Tsutsulyan, Police Chief and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia.

During the meetings, discussions explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies, improve coordination and information sharing, and exchange expertise and best policing practices.

The talks also addressed ways to enhance security readiness, strengthen capabilities to tackle cross border crime and respond effectively to the rapidly evolving global security landscape.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with police and security organisations worldwide, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in maintaining security and stability and advancing policing standards in line with global best practices.

He emphasised that the World Police Summit provides an important international platform for direct dialogue between security leaders, decision makers and experts, enabling them to exchange perspectives on the future of policing and explore innovative solutions to emerging security challenges.

He added that such cooperation supports international efforts to build safer and more secure communities.

The visiting officials praised Dubai Police’s efforts to advance policing and security practices, recognising the World Police Summit’s role in strengthening international partnerships and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among law enforcement organisations. They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and closer coordination with Dubai Police in areas of mutual interest.