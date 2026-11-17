DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Police General Command, has seized and confiscated 35,928 scooters, bicycles and e-bikes through the joint Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit due to traffic violations and reckless riding on Dubai’s cycling tracks, main roads and soft mobility zones.

These efforts form part of the joint unit’s campaigns to support the traffic safety system, promote the safe and responsible use of personal mobility devices, and raise safety and security standards across Dubai’s integrated transport system.

They contribute to providing a safe mobility environment for the emirate’s residents and visitors and reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in seamless and sustainable transport.

The main recurring violations included the use of unauthorised devices, such as electric bicycles and motorcycles, riding outside designated tracks, exceeding speed limits, riding against traffic flow, and carrying a passenger on an electric scooter. The joint unit took the necessary legal action, issuing fines and impounding devices that violated traffic rules, in line with approved procedures.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “RTA affirms its commitment to fostering a culture of traffic safety among users of personal mobility devices and strengthening their compliance with traffic regulations by providing a network of safe tracks dedicated to cyclists, with signs explaining the requirements for riding on these tracks.

This goes hand in hand with continued monitoring of reckless behaviour to ensure everyone’s safety and position Dubai as leading city in adopting smart and safe mobility systems.”

Al Khzaimy added: “RTA works to integrate infrastructure plans with safe operating requirements, which helps create a culture of traffic safety across all segments of society and provide a seamless and sustainable mobility environment. The joint unit also represents a significant new step in enhancing safety and security within Dubai’s integrated transport system, serve the city’s residents and visitors, and keep pace with its global leadership in sustainable and smart transport.”

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the joint campaigns with RTA form part of ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and raise compliance with the laws and requirements regulating the use of personal mobility devices (bicycles and scooters). He pointed to the importance of the relevant entities playing key roles to achieve a safe mobility environment for all members of the community.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed the commitment of Dubai Police General Command, in collaboration with RTA, to continuing the field and awareness campaigns that aim to strengthen compliance with traffic laws and regulations among users of personal mobility devices and to tackle improper behaviour that could endanger their safety and that of others.

He noted that using designated tracks, respecting pedestrians’ rights and following safety guidelines are essential to the safe use of personal mobility devices, and affirmed that the measures taken against violators aim to curb violations and instil a culture of compliance and responsibility among users.

RTA called on individuals using mobility devices to use the tracks and roads designated for each type of device and to follow safety requirements and traffic instructions, as a shared responsibility that helps reduce accidents and violations, foster a culture of safe and civilised mobility in Dubai, and thereby keep everyone safe.