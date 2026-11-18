ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, received a delegation from the Coptic Church at the Authority's headquarters in Abu Dhabi during a visit coinciding with the International Day for Tolerance.

Al Darei highlighted the importance of regular meetings between the Authority and church leaders and representatives of religious communities, which help reinforce shared values and strengthen cooperation in promoting noble humanitarian principles.

He said the UAE's model of religious tolerance and cultural diversity is the result of the leadership's approach, which has established the values of freedom of worship and respect for religions and sacred beliefs, making the country a model for promoting human coexistence.

Members of the delegation expressed appreciation for the care and attention extended to followers of different faiths in the UAE and praised the environment that promotes religious tolerance and freedom of worship.

They also commended the Authority's efforts to promote noble values, strengthen communication among followers of different religions in the country, and advance shared humanitarian principles through its awareness and educational platforms.