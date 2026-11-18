DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- American inventor, computer scientist and entrepreneur Danny Hillis examined the future of humanity's relationship with technology during a session at Dubai Future Week, exploring how people can preserve meaning, creativity and trust in an increasingly complex world.

The session, titled "The Future of Humankind and Our Entanglement with Technology", formed part of the globally renowned TED Talks programme at Dubai Future Week, which runs from 18th to 21st November, bringing together leading international thinkers, experts and innovators to explore transformations shaping humanity and key sectors over the coming decades.

Hillis addressed the increasingly interconnected relationship between humans and technology, emphasising that the real challenge lies not merely in the speed of technological advancement, but in humanity's ability to direct that progress towards improving people's lives and strengthening creativity, collaboration and long-term thinking.

He said, "We are living through a unique moment in human history, in which the systems we build have become more complex and influential than ever before. The question is not whether technology will change us, but how we can guide that change in a way that strengthens our humanity rather than undermines it."

Hillis added that humanity's greatest advances throughout history have resulted from its ability to expand the horizons of human thinking.

He stressed that building a prosperous future for coming generations requires looking beyond immediate developments and strengthening the collective ability to think decades and centuries ahead, as today's decisions will have consequences extending far into the future.

Hillis explained that technology is not an independent force separate from society, but a human-created tool that reflects people's choices and values.

He emphasised that trust, meaning and creativity will remain essential regardless of advances in intelligent systems and emerging technologies.

He also called for new approaches to understanding the complex systems increasingly shaping everyday life, including communication networks, AI and global digital infrastructure.

Hillis noted that the accelerating pace of technological development requires societies to draw on their collective imagination to understand emerging technologies, navigate their challenges and anticipate their long-term implications.

He said rapid change can make it difficult to focus on the future, as attention is often drawn towards immediate developments and the excitement surrounding new technologies.

However, he stressed that humanity will live with the consequences of today's decisions for many years, making it essential to imagine the future carefully before determining the choices needed to shape it.

Hillis also expressed optimism about AI's potential to enhance human capabilities and create new opportunities for learning and personal development.

He identified education as one of the sectors most likely to benefit from these technologies, particularly through unprecedented access to knowledge and personalised learning experiences.

He said anyone with access to AI could benefit from some of the world's best teaching resources, receiving guidance and discovering new directions for learning, potentially transforming education and many other aspects of life.

Hillis is internationally recognised for his pioneering contributions to parallel computing and advanced technologies.

He is also the creator and designer of the 10,000-Year Clock, a mechanical timepiece designed to operate for 10,000 years and encourage humanity to adopt a longer-term perspective when considering the future.