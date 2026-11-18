DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- etisalat UAE has launched its sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) platform, etisalat AIO, bringing together 10 technological pillars within a unified ecosystem designed to meet the UAE's needs and support global expansion, built on digital sovereignty, connectivity and governance.

The launch coincides with the group's plans to increase its international connectivity capacity 25-fold to 500 terabits per second with lower latency, while aiming to double revenues from enterprise and government services.

Khalifa Al Shamsi, Managing Director of etisalat international, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a press conference in Dubai, attended by company officials, global technology companies and media representatives, that the platform strengthens the group's capabilities in AI and infrastructure following its expansion into financial technology, cloud computing, cybersecurity, entertainment and investments.

He explained that the group's presence through 20 telecommunications companies across Asia, Africa and Europe, supported by international connectivity networks and submarine cables linking East and West, would enable it to introduce AI solutions in European markets where such services are not currently available, as well as other markets.

Al Shamsi highlighted plans to develop tailored services in partnership with local and international entities to meet the needs of logistics, manufacturing, hospitality and other sectors.

He emphasised that cybersecurity would be integrated into the platform's design from the earliest stages, in cooperation with specialised group companies, international partners and relevant cybersecurity authorities in the UAE.

The initiative will also involve qualified Emirati professionals, building on training programmes that have attracted approximately 100 graduates annually over the past five to six years.

For his part, Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at etisalat UAE, told WAM that the platform aligns with the UAE Government's strategy to advance AI and agentic AI across the public and private sectors.

He explained that the platform's sovereign architecture ensures data is securely stored and exchanged within the UAE without being transferred abroad.

In collaboration with strategic partners, it enables government entities, major institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises to develop intelligent applications efficiently and flexibly without substantial investments in building independent platforms.

Al Ahmed added that the initiative would support Emirati professionals and students in pursuing further studies and obtaining specialised AI qualifications, helping supply the public and private sectors with skilled talent and strengthening the knowledge economy.

The platform's capabilities include sovereign and mobile data centres for training and operating AI models within the relevant jurisdiction, alongside AI Connect, which links cloud and on-premises data centres with field devices and prioritises time-sensitive data, such as live video feeds during emergencies.

It also features an AI Compute and Token Factory, offering graphics processing units (GPUs) as a service, managed storage and isolated deployment environments supporting computer vision, data platforms and medical image analysis.

Edge AI capabilities enable faster responses and ensure applications can continue operating during connectivity disruptions, while mission-critical solutions support coordination among field teams.

The platform also incorporates industrial AI solutions and digital twins to simulate operations, identify bottlenecks and safety risks, and issue early warnings across the energy, utilities, healthcare, logistics and government sectors.

These include Smart Wadi, a platform designed to provide early flood warnings.

Additional capabilities include cyber threat detection and planning for quantum-resistant encryption, alongside agentic AI systems capable of executing interconnected tasks, such as addressing shipment delays, within defined permissions and subject to human approval.

The ecosystem further supports drones for asset inspections, including power lines, in accordance with approved aviation regulations, as well as centralised management of fleets of autonomous mobile and collaborative robots operating in warehouses, healthcare facilities and other establishments.