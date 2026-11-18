DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the 2026 Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity exhibition, a global gathering of academic talent and innovators dedicated to addressing complex challenges through scientific research and innovation.

Running from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers as part of Dubai Future Week, this year’s edition brings together researchers, students, industry leaders and decision-makers to explore new solutions that can improve lives and contribute to a more sustainable future.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa commended the participating innovators for their commitment to addressing challenges facing communities worldwide, highlighting the importance of investing in human potential and creating opportunities for promising ideas to develop into practical solutions.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said, "Through Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity, we continue to build a global platform that brings promising minds together and gives them the opportunity to turn their ideas into practical solutions with a tangible impact. Dubai believes that addressing major global challenges begins with investing in people and empowering them through knowledge and innovation. These are the foundations of a future that advances progress and improves quality of life for communities."

She added, "The outstanding projects we see today through Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity demonstrate how scientific research and innovation can help shape a more sustainable and prosperous future. They also affirm Dubai’s position as a global hub for developing solutions that serve humanity."

Held at The Boulevard, Emirates Towers, the exhibition showcases 100 projects selected from thousands of submissions by students, graduates and professors from around 1,000 universities in more than 120 countries.

Open to the public, the exhibition presents practical solutions addressing challenges in healthcare, agriculture, water, energy, mobility, the environment and civil society.

This year’s cohort includes teams from leading academic institutions such as Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, ETH Zurich, Imperial College London, Cornell University, the National University of Singapore and Delft University of Technology.

It also features contributions from universities in emerging economies, including Ghana, Peru, Morocco and Chile, alongside UAE-based institutions such as the University of Birmingham Dubai, New York University Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the American University of Sharjah.

Five outstanding projects, representing the initiative’s five award themes of Health, Circular Systems, Energy Futures, Life Resources and Urban Society, will be recognised during the event and share a prize pool of US$100,000 to advance their research and development.

The winning projects will be selected by an expert jury chaired by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity is held under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The programme is held under the patronage and leadership of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and organised annually by Art Dubai in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai International Financial Centre and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation.

Alongside the exhibition, the initiative provides a platform for connecting participating teams with government entities, industry leaders, investors and experts who can support the development and application of their innovations.

Through its venture-building programme, the initiative offers selected teams direct funding, business expertise and opportunities to collaborate with industry partners on tailored pilot projects.

These partnerships enable innovators to test their technologies in real-world environments, accelerate technical and commercial validation, and receive support to establish businesses in Dubai.

The programme aims to create practical pathways for promising innovations to advance from academic research to market-ready applications, supporting their long-term growth from Dubai.

Several projects from previous editions have already progressed to pilot stages in collaboration with major UAE-based organisations, reflecting the initiative’s contribution to translating research into tangible outcomes.

Throughout the week, more than 100 public and private sector entities will engage directly with the programme to explore potential partnerships and opportunities to advance innovative solutions.