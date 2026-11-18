LUNGI, Sierra Leone, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, to discuss strengthening trade and investment partnerships and economic integration in West Africa.

President Bio received Al Zeyoudi and an accompanying UAE delegation during their official visit to Lungi, where they explored opportunities to advance bilateral economic relations and expand cooperation in priority sectors.

At the beginning of the meeting, held on the sidelines of the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS 2026), Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He also conveyed their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Sierra Leone and its people.

President Bio reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leadership, expressing appreciation for the longstanding relations between the two countries and his desire to strengthen cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

The meeting was attended by Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister of Sierra Leone; Mohamed Rahman Swaray; and Karefa A. F. Kargbo.

Discussions focused on building on the development of bilateral relations and leveraging the UAE–Sierra Leone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to increase trade and investment flows and strengthen the presence of Emirati companies in the Sierra Leonean market.

The two sides explored opportunities in mining, strategic minerals, energy, infrastructure, logistics and agro-industry.

They also emphasised the importance of making greater use of Sierra Leone's economic resources, developing local value chains and creating new opportunities for private sector cooperation.

President Bio described the UAE as an important economic partner for Sierra Leone, highlighting his country's ambition to expand high-quality trade and investment cooperation and benefit from Emirati expertise in developing vital sectors.

He said Sierra Leone seeks to translate the opportunities provided by the CEPA into tangible projects and sustainable partnerships that increase the value of national resources, support development priorities and create new opportunities for economic growth and employment.

Al Zeyoudi affirmed that Sierra Leone is an important UAE partner in West Africa, noting that the discussions reflect a shared commitment to advancing trade and investment relations and transforming the growing momentum in bilateral cooperation into practical opportunities and high-quality private sector partnerships.

Separately, Al Zeyoudi met President Mahama on the sidelines of WAIIS 2026 to explore ways to strengthen the economic partnership between the UAE and Ghana and expand cooperation across productive and strategic sectors.

Discussions addressed opportunities in energy, minerals and agro-industry, alongside the development of industrial value chains and increased investment in infrastructure and logistics.

The meeting also examined ways to strengthen productive capacity, expand trade flows and enhance the private sector's contribution to economic growth.

President Mahama emphasised Ghana's commitment to strengthening economic relations with the UAE and expanding trade and investment partnerships with Emirati companies, particularly in sectors supporting economic transformation and industrial development.

He noted that Emirati expertise and opportunities in the Ghanaian market provide a foundation for cooperation capable of generating sustainable economic value for both countries.

Al Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE attaches considerable importance to expanding its economic partnerships with West African countries as part of its efforts to build trade and investment bridges with high-potential markets.

He identified Sierra Leone and Ghana as important partners, given their economic capabilities and investment opportunities across strategic sectors.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of transforming these opportunities into practical partnerships and value-added projects by strengthening private sector participation, developing supply chains, exchanging expertise and expanding investment in energy, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

He added that deeper economic connections between the UAE and African countries would contribute to developing more integrated and resilient markets and supporting sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

As part of UAE Trade Days, Al Zeyoudi led a delegation of government officials, business leaders and representatives of Emirati companies to Sierra Leone.

In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of the African Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal and non-resident Ambassador to Sierra Leone, the delegation held meetings with senior government officials, investors and private sector representatives.

These included Princess Dugba, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources; Alhaji Fanday Turay, Minister of Transport and Aviation; Alpha Ibrahim Sesay, Minister of Trade and Industry; Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Cyril Arnold Grant, Minister of Energy; and Chernor Mahmoud Jalloh, Director-General of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust.

The discussions explored trade and investment opportunities within the framework of the CEPA, particularly in renewable energy, technology, mining, infrastructure, food security and logistics.

The visit also included business-to-business meetings between Emirati and Sierra Leonean ministers, officials and business leaders to identify investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Zeyoudi also met Lee Kinyanjui, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry.

The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, expanding economic cooperation and exploring new opportunities for partnerships between the business communities of the UAE and Kenya.

The meetings formed part of the UAE's participation in WAIIS 2026, which brings together governments, investment institutions and private sector representatives to promote economic integration and investment partnerships across West Africa.

The summit addresses cooperation in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, food security, strategic minerals and digital transformation, supporting investment attraction and sustainable economic development across the region.