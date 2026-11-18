DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Week has named OMNIYAT, the Dubai-based ultra-luxury real estate developer, as Strategic Partner for its 2026 and 2027 editions, bringing two decades of experience in shaping living environments to a global conversation on the future of human life.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, the 2026 edition takes place from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme “For the Human of the Future”.

The event reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to place people at the heart of development and make readiness for the future a strategic priority.

More than 10,000 participants will explore how advances in knowledge and technology can improve the way people live, with discussions spanning the future of cities, wellbeing and economic opportunity.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said, “Dubai has made the quality of human life central to its vision for the future. Its leadership recognises that the value of progress lies in how deeply it enriches people’s lives, and the city has become a global hub for ideas that advance that purpose. AI is an important enabler of this vision, strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and giving companies the insight and capabilities to better serve people’s evolving needs. Dubai Future Week brings these opportunities into focus, turning new knowledge into better ways of living. For OMNIYAT, this partnership carries a clear responsibility: to ensure that the places we create contribute to a richer human experience, today and for generations to come.”

As part of the programme, Mahdi Amjad will deliver the opening keynote at 500 Future Minds on 21st November.

The initiative brings together 500 professionals from five vital sectors in Dubai to explore the future of their fields and identify commitments they can make towards it.

The partnership reflects the wider ambition of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the world’s top three global cities, with innovation and private-sector participation helping shape its next phase of growth.